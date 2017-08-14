Sheriff: Man, 60, Tried To Solicit Sex From 13-Year-Old

August 14, 2017 4:57 PM
Filed Under: Criminal Sexual Conduct, Pope County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A west-central Minnesota man is accused of trying to solicit sex via social media from what he believed to be was a 13-year-old.

However, the person 60-year-old Dean Swerman was talking to last week was actually an undercover officer, the Pope County Sheriff’s Office says.

Swerman, of Nelson, was arrested Friday. The sheriff’s office says Swerman had randomly reached out to the fake account operated by an undercover officer.

Swerman solicited the child to engage in sex acts, the sheriff’s office says. He then drove at least 30 miles to Pope County in an attempt to meet the child.

Instead, Swerman found himself in the handcuffs of sheriff’s deputies. In his car were a meth pipe, body oil and other sexual aids.

Swerman faces two felony charges of criminal sexual conduct and a gross misdemeanor charge of drug possession, sheriff’s office said.

Swerman was released on conditions.

