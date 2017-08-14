4 Things To Know: Trump’s D.C. Hotel, Charlottesville Attacker & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from Monday, August 14. They include the closing arguments in Taylor Swift’s groping trial, and a late night appearance for a controversial former Trump team member.
Court Appearance For Accused Charlottesville Attacker
The man accused of driving his car into a crowd of counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia goes to court Monday. Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr. faces several charges, including second degree murder. Thirty-two-year-old Heather Heye died in the crash. Nineteen others were hurt. The alt-right organizer of Saturday’s rally says he plans to hold a news conference in Washington.
Final Arguments In Taylor Swift Trial
Lawyers are expected to make their closing arguments Monday in the Taylor Swift groping case. On Friday, a federal judge said that former DJ David Mueller didn’t prove that Swift personally tried to end his career after she accused him of groping her before a concert. Mueller’s identical allegations against Swift’s mother and her radio liaison are expected to go to jurors.
Trump’s D.C. Hotel Turns Big Profit
President Trump’s new Washington, D.C. hotel turned close to a $2 million profit during the first four months of this year. That exceeded the Trump organization’s own forecast, which expected just over a $2 million loss. The average price for a one-night stay is roughly $650. The Trump International Hotel opened September in an old post office building leased by the federal government.
Scaramucci Slated For ‘The Late Show’
Make sure to tune into “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” Monday night. Colbert is going to interview Anthony Scaramucci, who briefly worked at the White House as President Trump’s communications director. The show starts at 10:35 p.m. on CBS.