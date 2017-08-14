500 Minnesota National Guard Troops Could Be Deployed In 2018

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Over the weekend, hundreds of Minnesota National Guard soldiers found out they might be getting deployed next year.
More than 500 soldiers from the 34th Red Bull Infantry could be heading to southwest Asia. That tour would begin in the fall of next year and could last up to a year.
“So through two world wars and many other conflicts, devotion to duty when called upon has been a hallmark of this division and our soldiers,” said Maj. Gen. Jon Jensen. “We take pride in being always ready and we look forward to the opportunity put all of our skills and all of our talents into a mission of international importance.”
The notified units are based in Rosemount, Inver Grove Heights and Faribault.