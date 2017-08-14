Delano Teen Fighting Lymphoma Gets Homecoming Surprise

DELANO, Minn. (WCCO) — We have an update tonight on a story from March you may remember seeing, or hearing.

Alex Weed, he’s been fighting lymphoma for a year. In March, his English teacher and friends at Delano High School came together to create a catchy tune in his honor, playing off his last name, saying he is stronger than weeds.

He got a bad report from doctors the day our story aired but he just got some great news and a great surprise.

Ask any of Alex Weed’s friends, they have a lot to say about their friend.

“He’s always the life of the party and he makes everybody smile,” Lily Teig said.

Alex got a bone marrow transplant and he’s been in Masonic Children’s for 47 grueling days. His family says he’s been so very strong and now his transplant is working. With tears in his eyes, Alex’s father James Weed says he is “super proud” of his son.

And so was the staff at Masonic who saw him off on Monday afternoon. As he rode to Delano, hundreds lined the streets he grew up on — his friends, his neighbors, his teachers.

Alex had no idea what was coming. As he saw the crowd, his face lit up and he waved and waved and waved. His friends hugged and cried at the sight of his arrival.

“It’s really emotional because you didn’t know at one point and now that he’s home, makes you feel so much better,” pal Hailey Skogman said.

“For the emotion, as much emotion as he’s gonna show, he’s super thankful for all the people,” James Weed said.

Not only is he stoic, the king of this homecoming is strong.

Alex’s dad says he probably won’t be able to make it to his school’s homecoming. He’s still got a lot of healing to do, he likely won’t be back to school until the winter — you can imagine the welcome he’ll get there.