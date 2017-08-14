Sheriff: Missing Man’s Vehicle Found In Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say they have found a vehicle belonging to a missing man in northern Minnesota.
According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Ed Lepage’s vehicle was found by a person on an ATV Saturday evening on a remote trail north of Fredenberg Township.
Authorities searched the area Saturday and Sunday, but Lepage was not found. Search efforts will continue this week.
According to the Duluth Police Department, Lepage was reported missing Aug. 2 and was last seen on the 5800 block of North Pine Lake Road July 31.
Police said Lepage is homeless and often travels between Duluth and Superior. He is described as 6-feet-1-inch tall and 200 pounds and walks with a distinctive limp.
Authorities urge anyone with information about Lepage to contact the Duluth Police Department or the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office by calling 911 or 218-336-4350.