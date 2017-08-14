Eddie Rosario Named AL Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins have won seven of their past eight games to get back into the playoff hunt, and one of their players earned a weekly award on Monday.
Outfielder Eddie Rosario was named the American League Player of the Week. In the last seven games, Rosario is hitting .444 with 12 hits, nine RBI, three doubles, four home runs and scored 10 runs. He’s slugging .484 over that stretch.
He’s also had a standout season defensively, mostly in left field. In 186 total chances, Rosario 179 put-outs, three assists and only four errors.
The Twins host the Cleveland Indians for three games at Target Field starting Tuesday night. The Twins are 4.5 games behind the Indians for the AL Central lead, but are just a half game out of a Wild Card playoff spot.