Family Denounces Fargo Man At Charlottesville Rally As ‘Crazy Nazi’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Fargo man who was outed online as participating in the violent Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally has been publicly renounced by his family, who called his worldview “vile, hateful and racist.”

Pete Tefft was identified over the weekend by the popular Twitter account @YesYoureRacist, after he was spotted in a video taken at a white nationalist and white supremacist rally in Virginia. The groups gathered in Charlottesville Saturday to protest the removal of a Confederate statue.

Tefft also uploaded a picture of himself with the statue of Robert E. Lee to his social media profiles. On his Facebook page, he wrote that the “Alt-Right” rally was to “advocate for the rights of white people to exist and to protest the erasure of American culture.”

On Monday, Tefft’s father posted a letter in the Fargo Forum newspaper, saying that the family rejects his son’s worldview and actions, adding that they’ve been threatened because of their association with him.

“His hateful opinions are bringing hateful rhetoric to his siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews as well as his parents. Why must we be guilty by association?” Pearce Tefft wrote. “Again, none of his beliefs were learned at home. We do not, never have, and never will, accept his twisted worldview.”

The elder Tefft added that his son is no longer welcome at family events until he rejects his current beliefs. He urged his son to renounce his hateful worldview and accept all people. “Then and only then will I lay out the feast,” Pearce Tefft wrote.

Violence erupted Saturday at the Charlottesville rally when the white supremacist groups were met by counter-protesters. The fighting turned deadly when a 20-year-old man rammed his car into a group of counter-protesters, injuring 19 and killing a 32-year-old woman.

Twenty-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, is facing charges of second-degree murder. His mother told reporters she didn’t know her son was going to a white supremacist rally in Virginia, adding she thought the gathering was about President Donald Trump.

Over the weekend, Trump blamed the violence on “many sides,” and faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans for not explicitly condemning racist groups. On Monday, the president clarified that “racism is evil,” calling the KKK and Neo-Nazis “criminals and thugs.”

In his Facebook post about the events in Charlottesville, Pete Tefft blamed the local government for the violence that took place. He also speculated that Fields was Jewish and thereby unlikely to part of white supremacist groups. In the end, he concluded that the weekend was the start of the “White Civil Rights movement.”

In a statement to WDAY, another of Tefft’s relatives denounced him as a “crazy Nazi.” Jacob Scott told the TV station that Tefft that gone down an “insane internet rabbit hold” and is a source of fear to his family.

“He scares us all,” Scott wrote, “we don’t feel safe around him, and we don’t know how he came to be this way.”