Police: Man Disguised Himself As A Woman In Attempted Standoff Escape

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a trail of blood helped lead them to a man who stole a gun from an outdoors store and later attempted to escape a standoff by disguising himself as a woman.
According to the Woodbury Police Department, a man later identified as 20-year-old Kevron Bevins left the Cabela’s at 8400 Hudson Road with a bloody hand just before 4 p.m. Monday. Police believe he cut his hand breaking a glass case to steal a handgun.
Using a vehicle description and license plate information provided by store employees and shared statewide with law enforcement agencies, Washington County sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle, which was stolen from St. Paul, at a mobile home park in Lake Elmo.
Officers surrounded the home Bevins was in. He allowed the home’s occupants to leave without harm, but refused to comply with officer’s commands.
After a standoff that lasted about a half-hour, Bivens left the mobile home disguised as a woman. Officers took him into custody without incident.
Police found the stolen firearm in the home.
Bivens is being held at Washington County Jail pending formal charges.