Fowles Named Western Conference Player Of The Week

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Lynx remain the best team in the WNBA at 21-4, and Sylvia Fowles is a big reason why.
Fowles was named the league’s Western Conference Player of the Week as the Lynx went 1-1. It’s the 12th award of her career and her league-best fifth this year.
She scored 27 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in last Tuesday’s win over the Atlanta Dream. It included her shooting 13-of-16 at the free-throw line. Fowles added 17 points and 13 rebounds in Friday’s loss to the L.A. Sparks.
Fowles has 14 double-doubles on the season. She’s second in the league in scoring at 20.5 points per game, second in rebounding at 10.1 per game and third in blocked shots with 2.08 per game.
The Lynx travel to Seattle Wednesday night.