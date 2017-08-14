Latest Hot Streak Has Twins Embracing Playoff Chase

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On an off day for the Minnesota Twins with Clevleand waiting to come to town, we caught up to the Twins.

They’re a team that just when we thought they were done, found a way to get back into it. And they are having a ball with that process.

It’s amazing what a hot streak will do for a team. For the Twins, they’ve re-gained a piece of the town.

“You know this whole season we’ve had a good mix of young talent which a lot of people are able to see now. Some good veteran guys, some high character guys and in the clubhouse, it’s a lot of fun to come to the clubhouse every day,” first baseman Joe Mauer said.

Mauer was part of a group at Hazeltine Golf Club playing golf for Camp Cambria and talking about a now positive topic: The season.

“I think it’s part of the growth. I think this year has been different where we might have still been down a little bit from the night before but guys turn the page and went right back out there and got a big win heading into an off day,” Mauer said.

And for the Twins, the next on day is the Cleveland Indians for three starting Tuesday night. But this is a Twins team that might have a little chip on their collective shoulder.

“We traded away a couple guys. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy,” second baseman Brian Dozier said. “It’s an uphill battle but at the same time our mindset is off the charts where it needs to be right now.”

And maybe it’s a little bit about youth. They don’t know they’re supposed to feel the pressure of a race.

“I think sometimes teams with a lot of young players don’t really listen to everything else that’s going on. They just go out there and do their job every day,” former Twins first baseman Justin Morneau said. “They’ve been able to do that, bounce back and just when you think it’s going to go south they turn it around and win six out of seven.”