MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know, thanks to “1999,” that someday the sky will be all purple with people running everywhere.

But what exact shade of purple will that sky be?

Pantone has settled the matter for everyone, unveiling a new official hue in tribute to Minneapolis’s own Purple One, Prince.

pantone prince purple 2 Pantone Unveils Prince Specific Purple Hue

(credit: Pantone)

The Pantone Color Institute made the announcement alongside Prince’s estate, according to Variety.

“The color purple was synonymous with who Prince was and will always be. This is an incredible way for his legacy to live on forever,” Troy Carter, entertainment advisor to Prince’s estate, said.

The color is named “Love Symbol #2,” a take on the unofficial pronunciation that was given the glyph Prince adopted during his “The Artist Formerly Known As Prince” years.

According to Pantone, the color was inspired particularly by the custom-made Yamaha piano Prince intended to take on tour before his death in April 2016.

