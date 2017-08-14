Popular Ramp Closes Overnight, Sending Thousands On 15-Mile Detour

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve been warning you about it for days, and overnight from Sunday into Monday, the ramp from I-394 to I-94E closed.
It means drivers that normally take that road to get through downtown Minneapolis will need to find another route.
Crews are closing the ramp to do repairs and fix the pavement.
This is all a part of another road project that has been slowing down drivers for most of the summer- the $46.3 million I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center project.
The 15-mile detour takes drivers south on Highway 100, east on the crosstown, then north on 35W.
It’s scheduled to reopen in two weeks on August 28.
This entire construction project is supposed to wrap up by next summer, weather-permitting.