Popular Ramp Closes Overnight, Sending Thousands On 15-Mile Detour

This is all a part of another road project that has been slowing down drivers for most of the summer- the $46.3 million I-94 Minneapolis to Brooklyn Center project.

It means drivers that normally take that road to get through downtown Minneapolis will need to find another route.

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’ve been warning you about it for days, and overnight from Sunday into Monday, the ramp from I-394 to I-94E closed.

