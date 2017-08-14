Timberwolves Will Face Ricky Rubio, Jazz In Home Opener

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Once the NBA season starts, the Timberwolves won’t have to wait long to put their heavily hyped, rebuilt team to the test.
The Wolves open the season at the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, Oct. 18. The Spurs have consistently been at the top of the Western Conference.
At the home opener on Friday, Oct. 20, the Wolves will see a familiar face. The Utah Jazz are coming to town, and they’ll be bringing Ricky Rubio to face his former team. The Wolves traded Rubio to the Jazz for a first round draft pick in June.
The Wolves will also play the Oklahoma City Thunder twice in the first month, offering even more opportunity for the team to prove they can hang with the big dogs of the Western Conference.
Tickets for the home opener, aka the Rubio revenge game, go on sale Thursday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. That game will also serve as the reopening of the renovated Target Center.
