Family Shares Story Of Postpartum Depression To Prevent Future Suicides

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s a moment new parents look forward to for nine months – bringing a healthy baby home from the hospital.

But for one Twin Cities woman, that moment sparked months of despair that ultimately lead to her taking her own life. Her family shares her story with WCCO’s Kim Johnson in hopes of helping other moms suffering from postpartum depression.

“She was an amazing woman, just so much spunk and energy,” said Mary Troyer. Troyer’s daughter, Stacy Gottwaldt, was known for her art work. But she always wanted to be a mom.

“She was extremely happy during her pregnancy, she had a good pregnancy but after the baby was born things went bad in a hurry,” said Harry Gottwaldt, Stacy’s dad.

Trouble began less than a week after Stacy brought her daughter Sage home from the hospital.

“She couldn’t sleep, she was always tired, she was always anxious,” said Gottwaldt.

“She had a lot of trouble feeding her, for some reason. That was a really hard thing for her to do,” said Troyer.

“She was like a fish out of water with the baby. She didn’t seem like — like she just didn’t know what to do,” said Gottwaldt. “Everything seemed unnatural and uncomfortable and the more she was uncomfortable the more anxious she got that she was not being a good mom and that she wasn’t going to be able to learn. It just kept escalating.”

Stacy sought help, enrolling in a class for new moms at Hennepin County Medical Center. That’s where she first admitted to a counselor to having thoughts of suicide. Doctors admitted her to the psychiatric ward, where she was released a week later.

Stacy went back to the new mom classes. But the depression continued and before long, Stacy would be admitted again.

“Stacy went into Regions because she was going to jump off a bridge in downtown St. Paul and was found, the police were called,” said Troyer.

Her parents say Stacy desperately wanted to get help. She spent a week at Regions and then transitioned to a group home.

“She said, ‘Mom, I’m tired of trying,’ because she tried so many different programs and therapists,” Troyer said.

One night, Stacy didn’t check in to the group home. Her parent’s worst nightmare came true.

“Two police officers came up to the house and we knew,” Troyer said. “He said we found Stacy’s car at a motel in St. Louis Park and on the door of the motel she had written a note that if you find this note, to call her mom and dad.”

“She was tired. She just couldn’t take it anymore and she took her life,” said Gottwaldt.

Her parents are proud of Stacy’s fight to get help, when some do not. Pregnancy & Postpartum Support Minnesota estimates 15 to 30 percent of new moms suffer from depression, but the number could be higher if women are too afraid to report it.

“Most moms are fearful that if I talk to someone about this, ‘What are they going to think of me? If I share this with my husband or with my partner are they going to think I’m crazy and that the baby isn’t safe with me?'” said Lisa Cross of Pregnancy & Postpartum Support Minnesota.

“People should be aware that this postpartum depression is a real thing,” said Gottwaldt.

Her daughter may never know her mom, but Stacy’s parents want everyone to know her story.

“Don’t keep your mouth shut and say, ‘Everything is normal, I’m OK, even though I feel lousy,’” said Gottwaldt. “Tell somebody that you’re having trouble and try to get help.”

Often times people with postpartum depression experience insomnia, loss of appetite, intense irritability, repeatedly going over thoughts and difficulty bonding with the baby.

There is help available.

If you or anyone you know may be suffering from postpartum depression, you can find resources here.

Anyone in need of help can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.