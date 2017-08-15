4 Things To Know: Bannon May Be Out, Prince Purple & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about from August 15, 2017. They include protesters at Trump Tower, and a unity walk commemorating the victims of the Minnehaha Academy explosion.
Protesters Gather At Trump Tower
President Donald Trump is waking up at Trump Tower in New York for the first time since taking office. Trump arrived there late last night to large crowds of protesters denouncing the deadly clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia. After initially blaming “all sides” for the violence, Trump called out the hate groups involved by name.
Steve Bannon May Be Out As Chief Strategist
Another shake-up at the White House could be coming. Two sources close to the White House told CBS News Steve Bannon’s job is in jeopardy. Bannon, the president’s chief strategist, once ran the right-wing news service Breitbart.
Minnehaha Academy Unity Walk
Minnehaha Academy will host a unity walk to remember the victims killed in an explosion. Ruth Berg and John Carlson both worked at the school. Berg was a longtime receptionist and Carlson was a beloved custodian. To participate in the walk, just meet on the grassy side of the tennis courts at the Upper School at 6 p.m. You’re asked to wear red.
Pantone Unveils Princely Purple
There’s a new shade of purple named for and inspired by Prince. It’s called “Love Symbol #2” and was created by the Pantone Color Institute. The color pays tribute to Prince’s custom Yamaha piano and the squiggly glyph he started using as his name in 1993. He switched back to Prince in 2003 after his contract expired with Warner Brothers Records.