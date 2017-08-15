Bite Of Minnesota: Tart Cherry Frozen Yogurt

By Crystal Grobe

Years ago, all I wanted was a new ice cream maker. I had been fed up with my old school one that required a constant feed of ice and salt and thought a new fancier one would solve my problems. And when I found that one for $19 at Menards (yes, Menards has some awesome clearance deals), I was thrilled. However, after a few rounds of making ice cream that never really froze while churning, I gave it away and started buying my ice cream.

Recently, I’ve come to realize that I can still make tasty frozen desserts without an ice cream maker. Sure, it’s not completely smooth and creamy like store-bought ice cream, but with the right ingredients and flavors, it can be quite delicious.

My most recent obsession on this front is a cherry frozen yogurt made with the tart cherries I picked down in Northfield at Cherry Leaf Farm. The recipe comes from one of my favorite sites, Food52. I’ve made it a few times and each time I declare it one of the best things I’ve ever eaten. The cherries give it the most brilliant magenta color, and since the mixture isn’t strained, there’s cherry pulp throughout, giving it a nice texture.

Find the recipe over on Food52’s website and give it a shot. It’s best with a full 3 cups of cherries, but I’ve also substituted some of the cherries with strawberries or blueberries and it was just as tasty. The recipe uses a splash of alcohol to keep it from fully freezing, but isn’t necessary if you’re avoiding alcohol. It’s best served shortly after freezing, or it can be left out to soften 30 minutes prior to serving. Enjoy!