Witness: Woman Stabbed In Brooklyn Park

August 15, 2017 10:51 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a stabbing Tuesday night in Brooklyn Park.

The attack happened at an apartment building on the 8300 block of Zane Avenue North.

Police say a woman was stabbed by a man who she knows, and the man is not in custody as of Tuesday night.

A witness at the scene told WCCO he tried to help the woman stop bleeding from multiple stab wounds.

He said he found the woman laying in front of her home, bleeding from the neck and stomach.

She was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, and her condition is not known as of late Tuesday night.

