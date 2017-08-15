Trump Retweets Critic Calling Him A Fascist

August 15, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying “he’s a fascist.”

Trump deleted his retweet after about five minutes, but not before the message sent to his 35 million followers racked up a big response.

Trump seems to have been trying to draw attention to a Fox & Friends article on a possible presidential pardon for former Phoenix-area Sheriff, Joe Arpaio, who is facing a criminal contempt of court case involving immigration patrols.

A Twitter handle identified as @MikeHolden42 tweeted to Trump “He’s a fascist, so not unusual.” Trump retweeted the message to his massive following, triggering an avalanche of replies.

@MikeHolden42 responded: “I’m announcing my retirement from Twitter. I’ll never top this RT.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch