Man Pleads Guilty To Murder In Minneapolis Fatal Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 19-year-old man pleaded guilty Monday to charges in connection with a November 2016 stabbing in south Minneapolis that left a 29-year-old man dead.
Robinson Palacios-Castro pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 22 months in prison.
According to the charges, police were called on Nov. 23, 2016, to a fight on the 3000 block of Clinton Avenue South. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on his stomach with multiple stab wounds. The victim died a few hours later from the stab wounds, one of which hit his heart. He was identified as Elias Lopez-Lopez of Minneapolis.
A witness at the scene told police Palacios-Castro was the suspect and also told them where he lived. Officers went to an apartment nearby and located Palacios-Castro and arrested him. They also recovered a large knife that was used in the stabbing.
In court, Palacios-Castro admitted to the stabbing. He said he got into a fight with Lopez-Lopez because he thought the victim and another man were harassing him.