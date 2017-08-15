How To Save Money At The Great Minnesota Get-Together

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s nearing that time of year when thousands gather at the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
There are ways to save before you step foot on the State Fair Grounds, from discounts on admission to ride and game tickets.
Head to a Cub Foods to pick up your Blue Ribbon Bargain Book. Spending $5 will get you 150 coupons full of savings on food or allow you to use half the tickets on the Kidway Slide and more. Books can also be picked up at the State Fairgrounds ticket office and Minneapolis Visitor Information through Aug. 23.
Also available: Discounted State Fair tickets. Pay $11 for admission in advance. That’s a $3 savings. Get 30 ride and game tickets ahead of time for just $15, and save $10.
Once the Great Minnesota Get-Together gets underway, there are special deal days for fair-goers buying at the gate. The first day, coined “Thrifty Thursday,” offers discounted admission for adults and kids. Specific days are set for Seniors and Kids and Military Appreciation. Those with a library card will get a discount at the gate on Aug. 30.
Every year there are free events once inside, including: Nightly fireworks, live music, a daily parade or enjoy the CHS Miracle of Birth center.
If you’re worried about how to get to the fair, park and ride has services from more than 30 locations. Uber and Lyft offer a discount on your first ride when you enter MNSTATEFAIR.
And don’t forget the free app through iTunes or Google Play. It will help you navigate popular foods, merchandise and more.
Click here for the full list of special discount days and bargains.