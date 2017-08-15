With Twins In Playoff Hunt, Big Crowds Expected Against Indians

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Twins are expecting a big crowd at Target Field Tuesday as the red hot Twins take on division leading rival Cleveland Indians.

Compared to this same time last year, the Twins find themselves in the hunt.

Just when it appeared the Twins were out of playoff contention, comes the recent surge. They’re 8-2 in their last 10 games, putting them five games behind the Indians and just a half-game from a wildcard spot.

And fans couldn’t be more excited. If hope springs eternal, long-suffering Twins fans are feeling it.

“I’ve been a Twins fan since I was a baby,” Lora Kambestad said.

It’s been 26 years since the last World Series, and 15 since a pennant run. Suddenly, fans like the Kambestad’s are driving all the way from Rapid City, South Dakota, to taste fall fever.

“This is a very crucial series, we really need to win this so we can make it.to the wild card, so,” Lora Kambestad said.

It’s been a season of heart stopping catches and powerful bats.

“I probably want to see (Miguel) Sano hitting some more home runs,” Natalia Perez said.

Yet despite such on-field performance, it hasn’t attracted the greatest of crowds. The Twins are still paying for a string of lackluster seasons.

“When they traded (Brandon) Kintzler I thought, ‘Oh man these guys are really in a slide,'” Greg Prest said.

It was All Star closer, Brandon Kintzler’s trade two weeks ago that nearly had Greg Prest tossing in the towel.

“And then they just turned it around and they’ve been hot and they’re fun to watch and it’s an exciting team,” Prest said.

But making the postseason will be tough. Max Helfert calls it an uphill climb.

“Because I think there are a lot better teams, like the Indians, so getting past the Indians won’t be easy,” Helfert said. “They take these guys two out of three or sweep, it would be a big turnaround for the Twins for sure.”

But with football, the Minnesota State Fair and school coming soon, keeping fans in the stadium will be key. Of course, winning makes that a lot easier.

And consider this: At this same time last year, the Twins were 22.5 games out of first place on the way to a 103-loss season.