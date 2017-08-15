Vikings’ Treadwell Returns To Practice After Hamstring Injury

August 15, 2017 7:50 PM
Filed Under: Laquon Treadwell, Minnesota Vikings

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has returned to practice following a two-week absence caused by a hamstring injury.

Treadwell took his first turns in full-team drills on Tuesday since July 31, when he was last seen in a scuffle with safety Antone Exum. Treadwell said he hopes to be able to play with the Vikings in their exhibition game at Seattle on Friday.

Key players missing from action on Tuesday were defensive end Everson Griffen, safety Andrew Sendejo, left guard Alex Boone and cornerback Trae Waynes. Boone had a wrap on his left knee. Waynes hurt his shoulder in the exhibition game at Buffalo last week.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

