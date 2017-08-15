Police: 2 Minneapolis Murder Suspects Arrested In Omaha

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are under arrest in Nebraska for a murder police say they committed in Minneapolis.
Officers responded Sunday to a residence on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North on a report of gunshots.
They arrived to find a man inside a home who later died from gunshot wounds.
Police arrested two men in Omaha, Nebraska: Antwion Crawford, 29, and Kevin Jones, 32. They are both facing second-degree murder charges.
Homicide investigators from Minneapolis are in Omaha working to extradite them to Minnesota.