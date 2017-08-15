Police: 2 Minneapolis Murder Suspects Arrested In Omaha

August 15, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: Minneapolis, Minneapolis Police, Nebraska, Omaha

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people are under arrest in Nebraska for a murder police say they committed in Minneapolis.

Officers responded Sunday to a residence on the 3500 block of Emerson Avenue North on a report of gunshots.

They arrived to find a man inside a home who later died from gunshot wounds.

north minneapolis murder suspects arrested in omaha Police: 2 Minneapolis Murder Suspects Arrested In Omaha

(credit: CBS)

Police arrested two men in Omaha, Nebraska: Antwion Crawford, 29, and Kevin Jones, 32. They are both facing second-degree murder charges.

Homicide investigators from Minneapolis are in Omaha working to extradite them to Minnesota.

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch