Quiz: Do You Have Pre-Diabetes?

August 15, 2017 12:00 PM
Diabetes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 30 million Americans are living with diabetes.

Another roughly 84 million adults have pre-diabetes. That includes about 35 percent of the population in Minnesota.

As part of an effort to raise awareness around diabetes prevention, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is launching a campaign called “Reverse It.”

The campaign includes a seven-question quiz to determine if you have pre-diabetes, which you can take by clicking here.

