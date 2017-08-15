Quiz: Do You Have Pre-Diabetes?

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — According to the Centers for Disease Control, more than 30 million Americans are living with diabetes.
Another roughly 84 million adults have pre-diabetes. That includes about 35 percent of the population in Minnesota.
As part of an effort to raise awareness around diabetes prevention, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is launching a campaign called “Reverse It.”
The campaign includes a seven-question quiz to determine if you have pre-diabetes, which you can take by clicking here.