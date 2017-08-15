DNR: More Deer Means More Opportunities For Hunters

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says deer hunters will find additional opportunities this season due to a recent rebound in deer populations.
Wildlife officials say the deer population has grown due to a series of mild winters and conservative hunting regulations.
The DNR says hunters can now buy deer licenses and apply for the lottery for antlerless deer permits. The deadline for the lottery is Sept. 7.
All hunters who purchase licenses by the deadline are automatically entered into the antlerless deer lottery. Those who don’t wish harvest antlerless deer are encouraged to buy their licenses after the lottery deadline.
Lottery winners will be notified in October, the DNR says.
For more information on the up-coming deer seasons, click here. The archery season opens on Sept. 16; the firearm season opens Nov. 4.