UMD College Republicans Leader Steps Down Over ‘Tasteless’ Facebook Posts

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The president of the College Republicans at the University of Minnesota Duluth said Monday that she removed “tasteless” posts from the group’s Facebook page, adding that the person responsible has stepped down from his role in the organization.

Kynze Lundeen, the president of the UMD College Republicans, said that she removed a post put up Friday immediately after she saw it, explaining that it was “inappropriate” and did not represent the views of the organization.

The post in question, which was captured in a screenshot by WDIO, shows a stylized image of President Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis holding handguns below a caption about the U.S. military starting a colony in North Korea.

“I don’t really like wars,” the caption reads, “but there is a cozy thought to the USA killing millions. I mean, we spend all this money on the military, why not use it?”

Lundeen condemned the post, saying that it was put up by the group’s former vice president, who was not named. Lundeen added that the group took “full responsibility” for the post and that the situation was brought the attention of officials in the Minnesota Republican Party and the University of Minnesota.

Another post from late July was also removed from the group’s Facebook page. It shared an image from a European white nationalist group with the words: “Nationalism is beautiful.” The UMD College Republicans caption posted with the photo read: “I [heart] America.”

On Facebook, Lundeen said the College Republicans condemn white supremacy. The group also shared a statement from the College Republicans National Committee that called the deadly weekend violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville “vile, racist and cowardly.”

The university says it was made aware of the Facebook posts Monday morning. In a statement, Chancellor Lendley Black said the group’s posts were inconsistent with the university’s commitment to creating a positive and inclusive environment.

The school said it applauded Lundeen for her quick action, adding that the posts are under investigation by the university’s Student Life office.