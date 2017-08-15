Unity Walk To Be Held As Minnehaha Academy Heals

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Members of Minnehaha Academy will come together Tuesday to begin the healing process following a massive gas explosion that killed two staff members.

It’s been almost two weeks since the Aug. 2 explosion in the Upper School building killed longtime receptionist Ruth Berg and custodian John Carlson. On Tuesday night, the Christian academy is planning to hold a unity walk on its south Minneapolis campus.

“We’ve gone through trauma,” said school President Donna Harris, who was injured in the blast.

With the Upper School in rubble, sports team practices have moved to the Lower School. For the boys soccer team, one coach is missing.

Bryan Duffey, an assistant boys soccer coach, was critically injured in the explosion, and had to have his leg amputated.

On Tuesday, his wife announced on his CaringBridge page that he’s made progress and will soon move into patient rehab.

“Bryan continues to improve every day,” she wrote. “I have no doubt that all of the many prayers have helped him through this.”

School officials say the community has been praying for Duffery.

“He is a strong guy,” Harris said. “It looks like he following doctors’ order, and he’s recovering…we are just thankful for that.”

With the new school year starting in three weeks for the older students, Harris says officials are finalizing details of an alternate location for classes.

Parents have weighed in on suggestions.

On Tuesday night, there will be a walk at the Upper School to bring parents, students, and community members together in a place that has been broken.

“We believe that God is with us and we will rise together,” Harris said.

The walk will start at 6 p.m. outside the Upper Minnehaha Academy campus.

People attending are encouraged to wear red –the school color–and show their support.

The school will likely announce the temporary location for classes sometime this week.