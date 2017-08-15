Mpls. Restaurant Responds To Photos Of Workers Dressed As Nazis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The general manager of a popular Minneapolis restaurant says two employees no longer work there after a picture surfaced of them in Nazi uniforms.
The picture shows a group of people posing in front of a mirror, two of whom worked at the Uptown Diner.
The restaurant received dozens of complaints on its Facebook page Tuesday. Other commenters said the people in the picture are World War II reenactors.
The employees were initially suspended. But after a review by the restaurant, they are no longer employed.
The statement said in part that the Uptown Diner “unequivocally denounces the beliefs and ideals of neo-Nazis and white supremacy,” and “hate and bigotry have no place in society.”