4 Things To Know: Obama’s Historic Tweet, Elvis Anniversary & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From a memorial service planned for the victim in the Charlottesville incident to Barack Obama’s historic tweet, here are the four things to know for Wednesday, Aug. 16.
Heather Heyer Memorial Service
A memorial service is scheduled in Charlottesville, Virginia for the woman killed when a car rammed into a group of counter protesters Saturday. Heather Heyer’s family says she died fighting for what she believed in. President Donald Trump blames “both sides” for the race-fueled violence.
Obama’s Historic Tweet
Former President Barack Obama’s tweet on the violence is now the most-liked tweet in history. He posted this image of himself greeting babies of different races along with a quote from Nelson Mandela. The tweet has since been liked more than three million times.
40 Years Since The King Of Rock & Roll Passed
Forty years ago today, “The King of Rock and Roll” died. Elvis Presley’s untimely death was a tragedy for his millions of fans. Every year, thousands gather at the singer’s home to light candles and mourn. Elvis remains the bestselling solo artist of all time.
National Roller Coaster Day
Thrill seekers: today was made just for you. It’s National Roller Coaster Day! Whether it’s wooden, goes upside down or has a crazy-steep drop, you’ll have a blast celebrating. The oldest roller coasters are believed to have originated from the so-called “Russian Mountains” built in the 17th century — made entirely of ice.