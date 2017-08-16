8-16-17 BUSINESS BY CARLSON

It’s mid-week in mid-August, usually a pretty quiet time for firms and markets in Minnesota. That should mean that CEOs at Minnesota companies can let work slow down a bit, maybe even slip away from the office for a long weekend at the lake cabin to swim, fish, and play some jarts. But not Inge Thulin, the CEO of Maplewood, Minnesota-based 3M. He’s got a pretty difficult decision to make that ties his global business to national presidential politics. First the politics. Last week’s demonstrations Charlottesville, Virginia by right-wing extremists –skinheads, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and other alt-righters– ended in death, injury and mayhem.to counter-protesters and bystanders. It was appalling to see and easy to condemn, which most US politicians of every partisan stripe did right away. Except President Trump. Immediately after the car attack and killing on Saturday, he blamed the incident “on many sides” rather than the right-wing extremists creating the environment and then actually committing the alleged hate crimes. It took Trump another 48 hours to come back to the White House, and prepare and deliver new remarks singling out the right-wing extremists as the causal agents. Here is where you can learn more about that timeline of incidents and comments: http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/15/investing/ceos-pressure-dump-trump-under-armour-intel/index.html.

It is now becoming clear why Trump waited so long to identify the right-wing extremists by name –and this is where business comes into the picture. CEOs on Trump’s “Manufacturing Council” started deserting the Council. It began with Ken Frazier, the CEO of Pharmaceutical maker, Merck, and an African-American. He announced his resignation from the Council on Monday. Within an hour, Trump had tweeted a sarcastic riposte to Frazier’s resignation, saying that now Frazier had more time to lower “rip-off” drug prices. Since then, the CEOs of Under Armour, Intel, and the Alliance for American Manufacturing have also resigned from the Council. The trend is clear. Trump’s failure to condemn the right-wing extremists right away was seen as a signal of extremism and intolerance detrimental to US businesses that employ, serve customers, and locate plant, property and equipment in diverse communities. Business CEOs can’t afford to be associated with such politics. Now, various groups are calling on other Council CEOs to join Frazier and others. Here is where you can learn more about this emerging movement: http://money.cnn.com/2017/08/15/investing/ceos-pressure-dump-trump-under-armour-intel/index.html.

3M is the only Minnesota-based company represented on the Council. So what will Inge Thulin do? Will he, too, decide that Trump’s conduct is too toxic for the business he leads? Nine months ago, a decision to break with Trump was deemed as a risky move that could hurt company prospects. Recall back in December 2016 when the CEO of Boeing commented negatively on then President-Elect Trump’s rhetoric on trade with China. Trump’s counter-punch by tweeting about the cost of Boeing’s re-design of Air Force One drove Boeing’s stock price down more than 2% in minutes! Here is where you can read more about that past episode: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/the-fix/wp/2016/12/06/did-donald-trump-tank-boeings-stock-because-he-was-mad-about-a-news-article/?utm_term=.0a4b7c3c718e. Crossing Trump then could be costly for US CEOs. Nine months later, it seems like the tables are reversed. When Merck’s Frazier resigned from the Council yesterday, the company’s stock price went up (not down). It increased about 1.2% along with a broader advance of stocks on Wall Street last Monday. Here is where you can learn more about this development: http://www.barrons.com/articles/merck-trump-tweetsand-no-one-cares-1502726509. So if you are Inge Thulin, you have to be thinking about how costly it is for him to continue on the Council.

I think he’d rather be up at the cabin playing jarts.

Let’s remember that there are other business stories that don’t involve Trump. Here’s one: Home Depot is reporting better than expected revenue growth in July. Look here for details on that development: http://www.startribune.com/home-depot-beats-street-2q-forecasts/440486343/. Revenue for the period ended July increased to $28.11 billion from $26.47 billion, topping the $27.84 billion that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research forecast. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailers’ health, increased 6.3 percent. In the U.S., the figure rose 6.6 percent. Now let’s not uncork the champagne for the home-furnishing giant quite yet. Revenues are NOT profits, which are what shareholders want to see first. But let’s pretend that profitability at Home Depot stayed steady in July. Revenue growth in that context is a big positive. It may be the best sign of growth and growth potential for a firm. Because it is Home Depot, the figures also matter for the broader economy. Two industries use essentially everything that we produce in the US: homes and automobiles. Think about all of the raw materials (e.g., steel), manufactured goods (e.g., air conditioners), construction services (e.g., electricians), professional services (e.g., bankers), and government services (e.g., permit and license bureaus) that both industries use. If Home Depot is booming then the housing industry is booming, and thus, the US economy more generally. 3M is another one of these bellwether companies that make things for a broad swath of industries including the home and auto industries. So Home Depot’s unexpected increase in revenues bodes well for continued steady economic growth in the US. Maybe that is related to Trumpist policies…except it’s unclear whether he’s actually done anything yet in Congress or through executive order to prompt that increase.

The international business traveler often gets to stay at one of plusher local hotels. But plush doesn’t mean private, at least according to the cyber-security firm called FireEye. Here’s the FireEye report published last week: https://www.fireeye.com/blog/threat-research/2017/08/apt28-targets-hospitality-sector.html. The FireEye report holds that a cyber-spying group with suspected links to Russian military intelligence is probably behind a campaign targeting Western business and government traveling hotel guests in eight mostly European countries. The Russian hacker group is called APT 28. They try to steal password credentials from these travelers using hotel wi-fi networks, in order then to infect their organizational networks back home. APT 28’s hacking has been linked to several notable instances of company network infections with theft- and ransom-ware. Here is where you can learn more about APT 28’s hotel shenanigans: http://fortune.com/2017/08/11/hotel-wifi-security-russian-hackers/. It’s pretty clear that APT 28 wants to make their operation profitable, thus the ransomware that forces companies to pay them to unlock infected company computers. FireEye and others speculate about other motivations: stealing intellectual property from companies and government research institutes; identifying corporate and government intelligence operatives trying to tap into Russian firms and agencies; collecting embarrassing data on executives to use as blackmail for future tasks assisting the Russian government. This story highlights why your company or agency IT support group have become important partners in international business travel. They need to make your devices less vulnerable to this sort of hack –offering more resistant data encryption, creating virtual private network connections; monitoring cyber activity on the road on a 24/7 basis. If you are a “road warrior” for your firm or agency, you need an IT armourer now more than ever.

The Ford Motor Company is gearing up to re-introduce their Bronco SUV. Yes, the new Ford Bronco is coming back. And it’s re-introduction to US drivers coincides with the release from jail of its most notorious occupant, O.J. Simpson. Here’s where you can learn more about this business-meets-prison development: http://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2017/08/15/bronco/104619548/. I’m guessing that the new Bronco will have a special low-speed setting just for LA freeways, and a new safety innovation designed to protect drivers –the “parole-over” bar.