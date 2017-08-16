BCA: Alexandria Girl, 15, Missing

August 16, 2017 10:45 AM
Filed Under: Jasmine Block, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a 15-year-old Alexandria girl went missing earlier this month.

According to the Minnesota BCA, Jasmine Block was last seen at her residence on the 200 block of McKay Avenue in Alexandria on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at around 10:30 p.m.

Block left her home without a cellphone, bike or scooter, which is unusual behavior for her.

Authorities say Block has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable, so there is concern for her welfare.

Block is described as 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red and black pajama pants and an unknown top.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.

jasmine block3 BCA: Alexandria Girl, 15, Missing

Jasmine Block (credit: Minnesota BCA)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch