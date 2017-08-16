BCA: Alexandria Girl, 15, Missing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help after a 15-year-old Alexandria girl went missing earlier this month.
According to the Minnesota BCA, Jasmine Block was last seen at her residence on the 200 block of McKay Avenue in Alexandria on Tuesday, Aug. 8 at around 10:30 p.m.
Block left her home without a cellphone, bike or scooter, which is unusual behavior for her.
Authorities say Block has cognitive disabilities that make her vulnerable, so there is concern for her welfare.
Block is described as 5-foot-1, 110 pounds with curly brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing red and black pajama pants and an unknown top.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Alexandria Police Department at 320-763-6631.