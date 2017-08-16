Police: Brooklyn Park Man Stabbed Domestic Partner In The Neck

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 34-year-old Brooklyn Park man is in jail after allegedly stabbing his domestic partner Tuesday night several times in the neck.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department says the stabbing happened around 9 p.m. on the 8300 block of Zane Avenue North. The victim suffered several stab wounds to the neck and was brought to a local hospital, where they were listed in stable condition.
The suspect, Jethro Togar Gboeah, is in a domestic relationship with the victim, police say. He fled the scene of the stabbing, and officers arrested him around noon Wednesday.
Gboeah is in the Brooklyn Park Jail, pending formal charges.