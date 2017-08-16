Former Mrs. America Found Guilty In Macy’s Theft

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minnesota Mrs. America has been found guilty of theft by swindle for a scheme involving Macy’s.
Jennifer Kline from Wayzata was accused of switching price tags on clothes she bought from store.
A Hennepin County District Court determined the amount of the theft was more than a thousand dollars but less than five-thousand.
The 51-year-old’s attorney argued Kline made a dumb mistake, but it was Macy’s fault for having such an easy return policy.
Sentencing is set for October 18th.