Former Mrs. America Found Guilty In Macy’s Theft

August 16, 2017 7:37 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former Minnesota Mrs. America has been found guilty of theft by swindle for a scheme involving Macy’s.

Jennifer Kline from Wayzata was accused of switching price tags on clothes she bought from store.

A Hennepin County District Court determined the amount of the theft was more than a thousand dollars but less than five-thousand.

The 51-year-old’s attorney argued Kline made a dumb mistake, but it was Macy’s fault for having such an easy return policy.

Sentencing is set for October 18th.

