Ex-Radio Host Jeff Dubay Charged With Felony Assault

August 16, 2017 8:01 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Twin Cities sports radio personality Jeff Dubay is in trouble with the law again, charged with felony assault in Washington County.

The Pioneer Press reports that the 49-year-old Dubay was arrested earlier this month after allegedly assaulting a woman in a Cottage Grove home. Dubay denies any wrongdoing.

Dubay was sentenced last August to about six months in jail and 10 years of probation for possessing methamphetamine. He also was ordered to complete a drug treatment program.

Dubay was a batboy for the Minnesota Twins and had been a longtime co-host on KFAN. He was fired after he was arrested in 2008 for cocaine possession. He has recently run a sports-themed podcast called the “Jeff Dubay Show.”

