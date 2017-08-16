First Twin Cities Rolled Ice Cream Shop To Open This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The first rolled ice cream shop in the Twin Cities is set to open this weekend.
Wonders Ice Cream in St. Paul is slated to host its grand opening Friday afternoon. The University Avenue shop boasts 20 flavors, which include Vietnamese coffee, honeydew, taro, and green tea. There are more traditional flavors, too.
The grand opening will begin at 1 p.m. with a speech from one of the shop’s founders, and it’ll be followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Chris Coleman. After that, Wonders will be serving rolled ice cream until midnight.
Rolled ice cream, or stir-fried ice cream, is ice cream handmade using an iced grill. Milk or custard is poured on the grill, mixed with ingredients and then rolled into ice cream tubes, which are then topped with fruit and candies.
The dessert became popular in East Asia before migrating to the U.S.