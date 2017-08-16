Gov. Walker: White Supremacist Groups Should Be ‘Denounced’

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker says all white supremacists groups need to be “unilaterally dismissed and denounced.”
Walker made the comment Wednesday following a round table event in Green Bay. He was asked for reaction to President Donald Trump’s comments on Tuesday where he reiterated that “both sides” were to blame for violence at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville that left a counter-protester dead after a car rammed into the crowd.
Walker says he’s made it “implicitly clear” that he denounces all hate. He says, “I think any of the white supremacists groups or other groups just need to be unilaterally dismissed and denounced.”
Also on Wednesday Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said he did not think Trump was a racist or should be impeached from office, but he was uncomfortable with his comments.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)