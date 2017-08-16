St. Paul School Board Votes To Cut Officer Number From 9 To 7

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — St. Paul’s school board will not pay for two extra roving officers this year.

Instead, the board voted to drop the number of officers in schools from nine to seven.

School officials say it is not a cut but a reallocation of resources to make sure students get the support they need to be successful.

St. Paul Public Schools has had its share of violence in its hallways — from fights between students to students battling teachers.

St. Paul Federation of Teachers President Nick Faber says going from nine to seven officers inside the city’s schools has his members taking sides.

“This is kind of a split issue for our members,” he said.

Faber says while some teachers and students have great relationships and success working with school resource officers, others want nothing else but for there not to be a need for them.

He says the larger issue for the community centers on how best to support the schools.

“With the proper staffing are we making sure we have enough counselors and social workers and school psychologists in our buildings to help assess and meet the needs of our kids,” Faber said.

St. Paul Public Schools Chief Operating Officer Jackie Turner says the district is committed to working with a community-based team that will identify multiple ways to support schools.

Less officers means more resources for counselors and mental health experts.

Faber says it is still unclear if the community actually has the right to ask for two guidance counselors rather than school resource officers.

St. Paul Public Schools says it values its more than 30-year relationship with the St. Paul Police Department and will continue to work with them to find a holistic approach to helping support school climate and improve behavior.