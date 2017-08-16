Sun Country To Adopt Ideas From Lower-Priced Competitors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Change is in the air for travelers flying Sun Country.

The Minnesota airline’s new CEO, Jude Bricker, laid out a vision this week for moving the company forward.

Sun Country will adopt ideas used by lower-cost airlines to stay competitive.

Owner Marty Davis calls it a way to grow and stay sustainable.

He says Bricker is going to balance quality, while tightening up the investment side.

“At the same time he’s going to be looking at how to provide the value of service the customer needs and wants, but not providing some of the services in areas of expense where there’s not a perceived value,” Davis said.

Some changes customers may notice: paying for carry-on bags or in-flight drinks. And the airline could add more seats, which Davis downplayed.

“We’ll have an opportunity to provide more efficient use of the cabin and really not deter from the comfort at all,” Davis said. “In fact, improve the comfort from the quality of the seat.”

Some flyers say they will have to see the changes in action.

“Seems like par for the course now a days,” said Eden Prairie resident Jeremy Johnson. “I quit flying Spirit for that exact reason right. I’m a tall guy, I can’t fit.”

“I fly them a lot and I think it would depend on how it feels when they make a change,” said Carol Dolan of Somerset, Wisconsin.

Sun Country offered some long-term employees early buyouts if they are not on board with where the carrier is headed.

Davis says it is in the employees’ hands and no one is being pushed out, and he stressed Sun Country’s destination is not becoming a low-cost airline.

“We’re going to be able to get our business tightened up and optimized and still serve our customers with the TLC that Sun Country has been known for,” Davis said.

He would not give a timeframe for the changes, but did say some of them are already in the works.

He also says Sun Country will expand its position to be more competitive in other markets, but has no plans to make cuts to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.