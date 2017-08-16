Many U.S. Allies Trust Putin Over Trump, Survey Finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — A survey says Vladimir Putin is more trusted than Donald Trump to do the right thing for the world among citizens of numerous U.S. allies.
They include Japan, South Korea and seven European NATO members: Greece, Germany, Turkey, Hungary, France, Italy and Spain.
The findings by the respected Pew Research Center illustrate the stunningly high level of international public distrust of the American president.
Trump outscored the Russian president among those polled in Britain, Canada, the Netherlands and Poland.
They were asked if they had confidence in each leader “to do the right thing regarding world affairs.”
Both scored poorly overall.
The disparity in favor of Putin was most dramatic in Greece and Germany, where he outscored Trump by 31 percent and 14 percent, respectively.
