‘U’ Compliant With Rules Over Sex Assault Allegations, Investigation Finds

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Members of a special oversight committee at the University of Minnesota are learned the results of a report examining policies and decisions made by university staff in the wake of last year’s reported sexual assault involving members of the Golden Gophers football team.
According to figures released Wednesday morning, the university was found to be in compliance with current laws and rules regarding sexual assault investigations.
Back in May, a special oversight committee was formed, led by University Regents. The committee includes outside legal counsel.
The committee has spent the past months looking at several key areas, including sexual misconduct policies and athletic discipline practices.
The formation of the special committee was prompted by allegations made last September by a female student. She claimed she was sexually assaulted by several men on the football team at an off-campus apartment.
The meeting gets underway at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.