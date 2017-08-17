4 Things To Know: Deadly Mudslide, Wolves PA Auditions & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thurdsay, Aug. 17. They include the latest protests in the wake of Charlottesville’s violence, and a chance to drop some coin on used merchandise.
Protests Planned Over Charlotteville
More protests against racism are expected in the wake of the deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virigina. Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Virginia for a candlelight vigil Wednesday night. The event came on the same day as a memorial service for Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old was killed when a car rammed into a group of counter protesters.
300 Killed, 600 Missing After Mudslide
Hopes are dimming of finding survivors in Sierra Leone after a deadly mudslide. More than 300 people were killed when mudslides and flooding hit the city of Freetown early Monday. The Red Cross estimates that some 600 people are still missing.
Do You Want To Be The Next Wolves Announcer?
Seventy people have their hat in the ring to be the new voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tryouts to be the PA announcer are at the Xcel Energy Center Thursday. The auditions are private, but if you want to check it out, you’ll be able to hear them over the loudspeaker.
Time To ‘Pop Some Tags’
It’s National Thrift Shop Day, so take a trip to your local Goodwill or Salvation Army and bargain hunt while giving back. Thrift shops usually raise money for charity.