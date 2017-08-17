4 Things To Know: Deadly Mudslide, Wolves PA Auditions & More

August 17, 2017 8:46 AM
Filed Under: 4 Things To Know, Charlottesville, Minnesota Timberwolves

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — These are the four stories you need to know about for Thurdsay, Aug. 17. They include the latest protests in the wake of Charlottesville’s violence, and a chance to drop some coin on used merchandise.

Protests Planned Over Charlotteville

More protests against racism are expected in the wake of the deadly attack in Charlottesville, Virigina. Hundreds of people gathered at the University of Virginia for a candlelight vigil Wednesday night. The event came on the same day as a memorial service for Heather Heyer. The 32-year-old was killed when a car rammed into a group of counter protesters.

300 Killed, 600 Missing After Mudslide

Hopes are dimming of finding survivors in Sierra Leone after a deadly mudslide. More than 300 people were killed when mudslides and flooding hit the city of Freetown early Monday. The Red Cross estimates that some 600 people are still missing.

Do You Want To Be The Next Wolves Announcer?

Seventy people have their hat in the ring to be the new voice of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tryouts to be the PA announcer are at the Xcel Energy Center Thursday. The auditions are private, but if you want to check it out, you’ll be able to hear them over the loudspeaker.

Time To ‘Pop Some Tags’

It’s National Thrift Shop Day, so take a trip to your local Goodwill or Salvation Army and bargain hunt while giving back. Thrift shops usually raise money for charity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch