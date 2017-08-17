An Unprotected Peek At The Eclipse Could Cause Permanent Damage

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scientists are calling it a once-in-a-lifetime event, and it is happening in just a few days.

On Monday afternoon, a total solar eclipse will be visible from the United States.

It’ll be the first to be visible from coast to coast in nearly a century.

However, even a quick peek without proper eye protection is dangerous, according to Dr. Geoffrey Emerson of the American Society of Retina Specialists.

“There are going to be millions of people watching the eclipse,” Emerson said. “And glancing at the sun for even a short period of time can cause serious, permanent damage to the eye.”

That is why protective eyewear is sold out on many websites, with prices skyrocketing on others.

Brothers Paul and Drew Kinkade got their pack of glasses for $25 last week. Now the same eyewear is selling for $80 online.

“I just love stuff like this,” Paul Kinkade said. “I love space and the stars.”

Emerson says the eclipse will last about three minutes, but the partial eclipse will last much longer.

“The sunlight is just too intense when it comes into the retina,” Emerson said. “Your brain usually tells you to stop looking, but during an eclipse things get interesting and you might fail to recognize that signal and you might keep looking.”

The intense light could burn a hole in the retina, creating a blindspot.

“It makes it harder to read, to drive, recognize faces,” Emerson said. “And it can be permanent.”

Those who purchase eclipse glasses should make sure they comply with NASA’s safety standards, signified by the code: ISO 12312-2.

The Kinkade brothers could sell their glasses and make a profit, but they’d have to wait about 28 more years for another opportunity like the one expected Monday.

“Seeing and eclipse is priceless,” Paul Kinkade said.

An alternative method for safe viewing of the partially-eclipsed sun is with a pinhole projector.

With this method, sunlight streams through a small hole. Learn about one here.