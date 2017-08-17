Police Investigating Suspicious Incident At Apple Valley School

Filed Under: Apple Valley Police Department, Westview Elementary School, YMCA

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities are investigating after an adult female tried without authorization to pick up two children on Wednesday from a summer youth program at an Apple Valley elementary school.

Police say the incident happened at about 3:30 p.m. at Westview Elementary School. A woman, who has not been identified, was attempting to pick up the two children from a YMCA summer youth program. She approached staff and provided the children’s names, and the staff followed procedures to determine the woman wasn’t authorized to pick the children up.

Staff asked the children, who said they didn’t know the woman. She left in a vehicle and had three young children with her at the time.

Police say the woman is described as a black female with an East African accent about 30 to 40 years old and 5 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 7 inches tall with a medium build. She has short or shaved hair on the side of her head, with longer hair on top.

Authorities say she left in a newer black SUV, possibly a Lexus, with Minnesota license plates. Anyone with information or who might know the woman should call Apple Valley police.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

State Fair
Best Of Minnesota
Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch