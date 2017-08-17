Bicyclist Struck In North Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The State Patrol is investigating after a bicyclist was struck by a van in North Minneapolis Thursday morning.
The crash happened at Lowry Avenue North and Second Street North at about 5:45 a.m.
Minneapolis Police arrived at the scene, and the street was closed until after 9 a.m.
The State Patrol were working to reconstruct the crash.
The driver of the truck was said to be cooperative with authorities.
The bicyclist, who was not identified, was taken to the hospital in critical condition.