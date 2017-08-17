Enhanced DWI Enforcement Period Aims To Catch Repeat Offenders

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Law enforcement officials are stepping up DWI enforcement throughout Minnesota for the remainder of the month.
The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says the enhanced enforcement period will start Friday and run through Sept. 3.
One goal of the crackdown, which involves 300 Minnesota law enforcement agencies, is to curb repeat drunken driving offences.
The DPS says 41 percent of those arrested for DWI in 2015 had at least one previous drunken driving conviction.
Statewide, Minnesota has nearly 266,000 drivers with more than one DWI on their record.
The funds for the overtime pay will come from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and the Office of Traffic Safety.