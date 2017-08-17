Former Gophers Standouts Highlight 2017 MSHSL Hall Of Fame Class

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Two former University of Minnesota standouts headline the Minnesota State High School League’s 2017 Hall of Fame class.

Darrell Thompson was a three-sport star at Rochester John Marshall before going on to be a standout football player at the collegiate level. He was drafted by the Green Bay Packers.

Krissy Wendell-Pohl was the most prolific scorer in the country while playing two seasons of girls hockey at Park Center High School. She went on to lead the Gophers to two national titles and then played with Team USA in two Olympic Games.

Ten others are scheduled to be inducted at the Oct. 22 ceremony in St. Paul. The event is open to the public.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

