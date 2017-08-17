Goin’ To The Lake: Amery (Day 1)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — All summer long, we’re embracing lake life across Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

For our final stop this summer of our Goin’ To The Lake series, Mark Rosen and Ali Lucia hopped in the Mobile Weather Lab and headed west to Amery, Wisconsin!

Welcome To Amery!



Amery, which is just over an hour from the Twin Cities, has about 3,000 year-round residents. That number grows significantly in the summer.

We do these trips to give our viewers’ ideas of places to visit, and this is certainly a good one.

This is such a short drive from the Twin Cities and a great destination if you’re looking for a quick weekend getaway.

A lot of you told us we had to stop at Village Pizzeria. It’s right on the main drag in town and open for lunch and dinner.

They, of course, make great pizza — but you’ll also find burgers, pasta and more on the menu.

There really are a lot of restaurants to check out if you’re visiting the Amery area — including the great Waterside Bar and Grill — so come hungry.

Lake Wapogasset Lutheran Bible Camp



The drive to Amery is so simple you could make a day trip of it from the Cities.

This is a great place to vacation, but it’s also a very special place for thousands of kids every summer.

Mark and Ali visited Lake Wapogasset Lutheran Bible Camp Thursday, which is owned by a group of 93 churches.

Most of them are in the Twin Cities, so if you see a Wapo sweatshirt around town, now you know what it’s all about.

And they will celebrate 70 years next year!