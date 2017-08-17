Minneapolis Daycare License Revoked After Allegations Of Fraud, Maltreatment

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A north Minneapolis daycare has had its license revoked following allegations of both financial misconduct and maltreatment of children, authorities say.
The Minnesota Department of Human Services says it revoked the child care license at Kingdom Kare Learning Center in Minneapolis on Aug. 10. Officials say the center closed last winter and had been operating under a conditional license.
Authorities say the Office of the Inspector General helped execute a search warrant for an investigation in February. The investigation, which is ongoing, found allegations of financial misconduct as it pertained to the center’s billing for the Child Care Assistance Program.
Authorities say video surveillance at the center showed that between April 13 and April 21 of this year, an employee is seen using a long and thick stick to hit 14 alleged victims about 19 times. The employee also used their hand to hit a child on the back and arm one time. Video shows a person holding a child’s wrists above their head and walking out of view. A person also used their hand to hit a child’s back, while another person used their hand to hit another child’s hand.
Department of Human Services Inspector General Carolyn Ham released a statement on the investigation on Thursday.
“DHS revoked this license after finding multiple incidents of physical abuse involving children at the center. No child should be subjected to maltreatment and the fact that 14 children were involved is especially egregious. DHS also found other serious compliance and licensing violations at the center,” Ham said.
The case remains under investigation.