Working For The Weekend: Festival Season Continues

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Festival season continues this weekend with one you might not have heard about dating back to 1954.

Obon Festival

It’s an annual tradition at Como Park…the Como Park Obon Festival.

Previously known as the Japanese lantern lighting festival, this is based on the summer festivals in Japan.

There will be stage performances with dancers, face painting, food, lanterns and gifts for purchase.

The Obon Festival takes place Sunday at 3 p.m.

The Pepper Fest

A festival dating back to 1954 takes place in Hudson, Wisconsin, this weekend.

The Pepper Fest honors the community’s Italian heritage and includes a parade, queen coronation, wide variety of food and many contests.

Funds raised over the three-day festival will assist community organizations throughout the St. Croix Valley.

Appetite For Change Block Party

This weekend, you can help support Appetite for Change.

A First-Ever Summer Block Party will raise money for the North Minneapolis nonprofit that promotes health, wealth, and social change.

The festivities will take place Saturday, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., along the 1200 block of West Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis.

The event features music, games and food trucks.

St. Paul Food Truck

Finally, it’s St. Paul’s turn to pig out at the food truck festival.

On Saturday at Mears Park, you can eat from 30 different food trucks all day long from noon to 10 p.m.

There will also be live music, beer and a mechanical bull.