Police: Man, 61, Cited For Throwing Pig’s Foot At Somali Vendor

August 17, 2017 11:53 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials in central Minnesota say a man was cited after he allegedly threw a pig’s foot at a farmers market stall run by a local Somali man.

Willmar Police Cpt. Michael Anderson said that the incident happened around 11 a.m. Saturday. Witnesses said 61-year-old Joseph Fernkes threw a pig’s foot on the Somali vendor’s stall and swore at him. He then drove off in a motorized wheelchair.

Islam forbids Muslims from eating pork. The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) says that bigots often use the body parts of pigs to insult and offend Muslims.

When police found Fernkes shortly after the incident, he was issued a citation for disorderly conduct. He was not arrested. The 61-year-old is slated to appear in court, and a date is pending.

Earlier this week, CAIR called for Fernkes to be charged with a hate crime.

